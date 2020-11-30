By Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications and Digital economy, Musa Istifanus, has maintained that digital technology will help enhance the socio-economic development of the country by increasing the contribution of ICT to the GDP.

Istifanus who disclosed this yesterday at the 8th National Council on Communications and Digital Economy, taking place in Owerri, Imo State noted that his Ministry has been rejigged for this purpose.

He further said that the policy thrusts of the Ministry clearly articulate the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020 – 2025), National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Telecom Sector, National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Policy, Policy on virtual engagement in the Public Service, among others.

According to him, ‘the purpose is to use digital technologies to enhance national socio-economic development by increasing the contribution of ICT to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).’

The Permanent Secretary added: ‘We are confronted by a new challenge. One where the expectations of citizens must be delivered with limited resources. We are fully committed to the integration of ICTs in the socio-economic development of Nigeria in order to transform the country into a knowledge-based economy. Istifanus said.

However, he pointed out that these challenges could only be addressed by ensuring that stakeholders are actively engaged.