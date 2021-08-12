By Chinenye Anuforo

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE, has applauded Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for launching its Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) Platform, yesterday at the NIS Headquarters, Abuja.

The EDMS launched by NIS is a key component of any digital transformation strategy and information governance effort, which uses automated techniques to transfer files electronically, manage records regardless of format, maintenance, use and disposition of records.

Abdullahi noted that, the NIS is lucky to have visionary leader like Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede; a game changer, who has focus to move the Service forward through various digital transformation initiatives.

He said, “I have known the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service for long, he is a man of qualities; a game changing leader, not a trailblazer, because he changes things, and make an impact. Whatever he tries to do, he thinks different, and creates value. When I look at the NIS building, I can say Immigration is second to none in Nigeria.”

The NITDA boss expressed his satisfaction on the ways NIS is using new models to digitise its process for operational excellence, cost saving and efficiency, which is in line with Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS)

He said, “I am aware that the Comptroller General of the NIS is working on how to use emerging technologies to come up with new business processes that will improve service delivery. He is already working on using Artificial Intelligence for operational basis.”

While explaining the reasons behind NIS adoption of paperless operation, the CGI stated that NIS wants to manage electronic files and documents from the CGI’s office down to CG’s office across the country.

He said there is need to adopt EDMS from the traditional records management of physical record. According to him, EDMS captures records as part of a digital business process.

The CGI explained that his Service embraced digital transmission of documents, not paper copies that pile up in boxes, storerooms or warehouses, adding that this will enable NIS to create efficiencies by improving automation of its activities, providing accurate auditing and applying records schedules reliably.

He also thanked NITDA for the unwavering support it has been rendering to all the technology projects carried out by the NIS.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.