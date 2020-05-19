Omodele Adigun

Pan African Financial group, UBA, has invested in cutting edge technology in a bid to boost its overall service offering to customers a development that has shown its unalloyed commitment to establishing its dominance across Africa.

According to its Group Head, Digital Banking, Mr Sampson Aneke, who disclosed this Monday during a media parley via Webinar, the bank’s digital transformation through its huge investment in technology enabled it to introduce features in its refreshed version of mobile app. that allow group transfer and transfer to a telephone number. Aneke explained that the group transfer was introduced to empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while the feature that allows transfer to telephone numbers is to enhance financial inclusion across Africa against the background of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.