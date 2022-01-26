By Chinenye Anuforo

The foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in sub-Saharan Africa, Inlaks, in partnership with Temenos, a leading banking software company, has deployed the T24 Transact and Payment Hub for the Bank of Kigali in Rwanda in the bank’s quest to accelerate digital transformation in the region.

The implementation will support the Bank of Kigali’s operations while enabling the institution to dominate by providing its customers with market-leading services through enhanced functionality and digital channels.

The transformation will also enable the usage of enhanced digital products for multiple projects brought on by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on banking operations.

Speaking on the feat, Inlaks’ CEO, African Operations, Kyari Bukar said, “We are elated to be a partner of choice in the digital transformation story of the innovative Bank of Kigali, Rwanda via Temenos, our partner for over 20 years.

“We have built our expertise and reputation, becoming the number one integrator of information technology solutions to our clients to provide a better and more seamless service for their teeming customers in the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology. Kigali is a key growth market and Inlaks is fully committed to working as a trusted partner with the bank now and into the future”.

=Speaking on the project, Femi Muraino, Executive Director for Inlaks Financial Business Unit, said the Bank of Kigali will benefit immensely from the implementation as the automation of its banking processes will strengthen more effectively the performance of its core banking system.

=According to him, Inlaks is committed to its vision of deploying its technical expertise, wide experience, and professionalism in supporting the growth and digital advancement of core banking operations in the East African region and beyond.

=Dr. Diane Karusisi, Chief Executive Officer at the Bank of Kigali commended the Inlaks team, noting that the implementation is in line with the bank’s drive for digital transformation for optimal customer satisfaction.

=“We are proud to be associated with Inlaks as our implementor of choice and commend our staff for their hard work in ensuring this go-live went as planned within a short time frame. Our goal is to innovate and deploy products that will improve our services to our customers while advancing the cause for continuous digitisation of the East African banking sector”.

=Inlaks is a leading systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa. With operations in Nigeria, Ghana, East Africa and other Sub-Saharan African regions, the company partners with leading OEMs in the technology industry to provide world-class information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers.

Bank of Kigali Plc. is the largest commercial bank in Rwanda, by total assets. In 2017, Global Credit Ratings affirmed Bank of Kigali’s long-term and short-term national scale ratings of AA- (RW) and A1+(RW) respectively with a stable outlook. The Bank has won several back-to-back international and regional banking awards from Euromoney, The Banker, Global Finance Magazine, and EMEA Finance. Bank of Kigali has been recently awarded “Best Bank in Rwanda” in the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2021.