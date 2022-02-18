By Cosmas Omegoh

Ahead of the 5th edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) holding between February 27 and March 3, 2022, Huawei, one of the key participants, says camp management is key to the process of oil and gas production, adding that its misuse can easily lead to accidents, production faults or a breakdown of supply.

According to Li Yangming, Chief Representative, Oil & Gas Industry of Global Energy Business Unit, Huawei EBG, says he is looking forward to the event to be convened by the Federal Government and hosted by the NNPC where his company will be discussing how to overcome the crisis and challenges of data to barrel in the oil and gas industry, with policy-makers and industry leaders as well as Huawei’s latest plans for the oil and gas industry in Africa.

While explaining how new digital technologies are boosting efficiency, safety and productivity in oil and gas camps, Li said: “The combustible and explosive nature of oil and gas means that these are inevitably high-risk areas. Misuse of oil and gas camp equipment can easily lead to accidents, production faults or a breakdown of supply. Not only does this bring immediate danger, it can also result in economic losses to large enterprises as well as damage to the surrounding environment.