From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Digital transformation is one of the core reform initiatives the Federal Government is employing to change the Nigerian public service, according to the Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr Dasuki Arabi.

Mr Arabi made the statement at the final validation of the Compendium on Public Service Reforms 2018-2020 held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking at the validation exercise, Arabi said the compendium presents a concise overview of the various initiatives, achievements and key challenges of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He said the document showcases the performances of the various Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals and provides hints on areas where future reforms should be directed.

According to Arabi, the compendium which is a buildup on previous reforms, also recommends blueprints for upgrading the public service

‘The compendium is not only going to change the civil service, it is going to change the public service because we have identified the reform initiatives, the challenges and the success stories.

‘If you look at the Nigerian civil service in the last 20 years you will notice that there has been a great improvement. We are not where we want to be yet but we are hoping that with the reforms we are putting in place, in the next four to three years, the Nigerian public service will be among the 20 best in the world.

‘Digitalisation is coming to change the way we work as civil servants, the way we deliver services and the way we manage our processes.’ Arabi stated.

