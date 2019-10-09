Public sector officials from Nigeria and other African countries are set to converge on Ghana for the second edition of Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA) scheduled to hold at the plush Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana, October 23-24, 2019. Ready to play host to the delegates from across the continent is the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who will be declaring the conference open with a keynote speech.

Themed “Enhancing Public Sector Efficiency through Digitisation,” the 2019 APSCA will provide a platform for professionals to share insights on industry trends, business strategies and policies, and articulate how African ministries, departments and agencies can work towards building a robust economy.

According to InstinctWave, the organisers of the event, APSCA will bring together leaders in the public and private sectors from across Africa to discuss key issues pertaining to public interest, share best practices, experiences and provide opportunities to build partnerships.

“The forum serves as a capacity building tool and strengthens policies and decision-making in the public sector. The conference will have various discussion forums tackling topics such as, Leadership & Stewardship in Public Sector, New Directions in Public Sector Policy: Removing Barriers to Growth And Innovation, Driving Efficiency through Welfare Reforms in the Public Sector, Embedding Good Governance in the Public Sector, Removing Barriers to Growth and Innovation In Public Sector Service Delivery, Innovating government with disruptive technologies like Big Data, Open Data, Cloud, AI, Machine Learning and more, Investing in data to harness greater insights from citizens to improve service delivery and create a ‘citizen-centric’ outlook, The Present and Next Revolution: How digitization is redefining everything in Public Sector and Adoption of Holistic Approach to Gender Equality In Public Service Development And Growth,” the organisers said.

CEO of Instinct Wave, Mr. Akin Naphtal, expressed his excitement about the support from the office of the Vice President.

“The conference is in alignment with the government’s vision of a Ghana beyond aid, which is firmly anchored on the use of technology for accelerated development. We will unveil other speakers very soon,” he said.