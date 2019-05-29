Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

Dignitaries have started arriving the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the swearing-in ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for their second term in office.

Notable personalities already at the venue are Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, All Progressive Congress elder statesman, Prince Tony Momoh, members of the National Working Committee of APC, members of the National Assembly, members of the judiciary, the outgoing members of the federal executive council, service chiefs and inspector general of police, members of business community notably among them Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia and Femi Otedola, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, the clergy among others.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory is on temporary lockdown as vehicular traffic in the city has slowed as a result of security checks, including at the venue of the inauguration event.

The Guard of Honour parade comprising the Army, Navy, Air Force and Police, have already marched into the venue and taken their positions.