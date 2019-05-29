Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A good number of important dignitaries are seated at Murtala Square, the venue of today’s swearing ceremony of the second term of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Unlike President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who were co-returning, Nasir El-Rufai was re-elected alongside a new deputy, Hajiya Hadiza Balarabe, the first female in that capacity in the North since 1999.

Some of the dignitaries include outgoing deputy governor, Arc. Barnabas Bala Bantex, incoming deputy governor, Hajiya Hadiza Balarabe.

Others are Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali, APC chieftains, security chiefs in the state and traditional rulers.

Bantex had contested and lost the senatorial position for Kaduna South Senatorial zone on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).