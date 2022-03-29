National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has cancelled the 13th birthday colloquium in honour of victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attacked by suspected terrorists on Monday evening.

Tinubu, who announced the cancellation a few minutes after the official kick-up of the event, described it as a national tragedy. He said: “I am very sad about the situation and it calls for sober reflection,” before cancelling the event, which already attracted many important dignitaries.

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu who was the host for the event led many dignitaries to the occasion.

The well attended event with the theme “Pivoting Nigeria onto the new world order: Imperatives of Good Governance,” has in attendance crème dela crème of the society, such as: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, Aliko Dangote, Mr Femi Otedola, Kano State Governor, Abdullai Gandunje, Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, former Governor of Ogun State, Ssegun Osoba, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the newly elected National Secretary APC, newly elected, Dayo Isreal, National Youth Leader, APC, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, Ben Akabueze, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, represented by Permanent Secretary ,Economic Office, Mr David Adejo,

Others include: Senator Remi Tinubu, Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission ( NIDCOM) , Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Lagos State Executive members, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Senator Ganiu Olarenwaju Solomon, Oniru of Iru, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Elegushi of Egushi, Oba Saheed Ademola, among others.

The event which was billed to start by 1pm did not kick off till about 2.30 pm after a prayer session was conducted at Tinubu’s Bourdillon residence in Ikoyi.

