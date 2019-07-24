Dijo Communications’ chief executive officer, Innocent Osikheme Oboh, has said the firm is repositioning itself to further meet the needs of brands and the communication industry.

The company has said it is not resting on its oars after being crowned the “Best Marketing Agency of the Year 2018” by the Nigerian Brand Awards, an affiliate to the African Brand Awards. Dijo Communications was also at the 2018 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards and the company carted away laurels for the Outdoor Alcoholic Drinks segment. Dijo Communications, earlier in 2017, won a LAIF award that was a stepping stone to its 2018 achievements.

Speaking in his Lagos office on Friday, Oboh said “Dijo Communications is consistently evolving to suit the needs of its local and global clientele. What stands us out is our ability to always create value by building creative contents that sell brands beyond the campaign timeline, which is not something every consultancy can achieve.”

According to Oboh, “Dijo is a strategic creative partner that assists brands and clients achieve better return on investments. As an integrated marketing communications company, we are a one-stop solution provider because we understand all aspects of our client’s needs. From product ideation to product consumption, we support and guide our clients professionally to succeed and this also rubs off on our own success stories.

“Awards are good and we appreciate the awards but, more importantly, what drives us at Dijo Communications is putting smiles on our client’s face, which we see often. Knowing that the client is doing better is our greatest award because it also means we are doing better.” He said.

Dijo Communications was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Dijo Group of Companies. The Dijo Group has subsidiaries such a Dijo Events and Experiential Marketing, the innovative activation arm of the company; Mercelo Gustavo Productios, the production arm; DigiNinja, the digital arm; and Media Dive, the creative, strategic, and discount out of home media buying and planning arm.