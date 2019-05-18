Super Falcons’ Courtney Dike says she knows that decision has been taken to drop her from the Falcons squad to France for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup before her invitation, but she has pledged her support to the team at the tournament.

The attacker believes she deserves a place in the team due to her scintillating performance in the team’s 6-1 win over Iceland, where she scored on three occasions.

“I’ve gotten a ridiculous amount of questions about my absence for the upcoming cup,” Dike stated.

“Although I scored a hat trick in the last camp I was unfortunately not selected. While I do not agree with this decision, I will respect it.

Dike added that working as an accountant has not affected her performance on the pitch and the team’s technical crew are aware of her fitness level before inviting her to the team.

“Yes, I am actively working as an accountant and I’m usually busy but everyone was aware of that beforehand.”

“I always make time for things I love and I am passionate about and was prepared to do what was necessary to make it work.

“I continued to train as instructed and I continued to get questions asking what airport I will fly out of, to provide bio information, speak about the camp and tournament, etc.

“I’ve reported my physical activity within the last month as instructed as well. I was invited to camp with the assumed opportunity of performing well translating into more opportunity.”

The former Falconets star however was grateful for the opportunity given to her and added that she will be rooting for the Falcons at the World Cup.

“Looking back, I prefer not having an invitation than a decision already being made about me before my arrival.

“That being said I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities I received in the past and my girls will always have a special place in my heart. I’ll be rooting for you all, forever and always.”