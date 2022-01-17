From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dikio (retd) has backed the war against illegal refineries declared by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Dikio, who spoke at the weekend, in Port Harcourt, during the 50th anniversary dinner and award night of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, said Wike’s effort should be complemented by all stakeholders in the region. He said illegal refineries and other harmful practices were the cause of environmental devastation in the region.

“I commend the Rivers State Governor, Wike, for taking on the issue of illegal oil refineries also known as Kpofire head on. But, a lot of work still needs to be done. Kpofire is not the only pollutant, and so individually and collectively, what are we doing, especially corporate organisations to reduce unwanted emissions into our environment,” he said.

Dikio, also urged people of the Niger Delta to stop bickering over the allotted percentage in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), saying opportunity would be created for future negotiation.

“I will say that instead of quarrelling about the percentage, we should be talking about what to do with the percentage we got, build on it and we can have another discussion after that.”

While reinforcing PAP’s Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM) model, Dikio said in the next 10 years, the Niger Delta should have a critical mass that would make people of the region competitive in all spheres.