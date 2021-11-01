From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Milland Dikio, has unveiled his plan for former agitators, saying he would focus on wealth creation leveraging on partnerships that would have positive effects on the economy of the Niger Delta and the country.

He said having laid the foundation in his first one year, the time for action had come to produce the desired result for the benefit of all.

Speaking at separate meetings with leaders of first and third phases of the PAP in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Dikio said his quest to leave a strong legacy was driven by his passion for the development of the region.

The amnesty boss, in a statement at the weekend by his aide, Nneotaobase Egbe, encouraged the former agitators to strive to see beyond the monthly stipends, to the economic opportunities around them.

“Within the short time I have, we will change things for the better. That is why we have changed the model of trainings that you get to the Train-Employ-Mentor model. The kind of trainings that will make you self-sufficient and qualified to have a job that you will be paid far above the N65,000; trainings that will bring more value to you.”

The PAP boss disclosed there were plans for a summit in Warri, Delta State, where the delegates would be taught how to grow and manage businesses, and also highlight the opportunities in the city and the region in general.

According to Dikio, the Niger Delta remained the richest place in the country not because of oil and gas, but its natural endowment, such as human capital, farm produce and fisheries, domiciled across the region and waiting to be explored by willing hands.

Leader of the first phase former agitators and National President of the Leadership, Peace, and Cultural Development Initiative (LPCDI), Reuben Wilson, thanked Dikio for restoring their confidence in the PAP.

He said in the past, the programme was managed like a personal estate with the beneficiaries grossly shortchanged while others became billionaires. But, with the coming of Dikio, “we now have hope because of the new vision.”

National Chairman and Secretary of the third phase, Tonye Bobo, and Elaye Slaboh, respectively, said in the last one year, they had not embarked on any form of protest because of what Dikio had done to change their mindset.

They said in the past, street protests were regular for them but did not know that it was de-marketing the region and driving away businesses.

The leaders made a number of requests, including leadership training and empowerment, education and vocational training, and setting up liaison office in Bayelsa State.

