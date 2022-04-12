By Emma Jemegah

With Amaju Melvin Pinnick confirming he would not be standing for re-election, the race to the presidency of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) heated up with four gladiators already showing interest.

Daily Sunsports findings indicate that League Management Committee (LMC) chairman and second vice president of the NFF, Malam Shehu Dikko tops the list of those who have indicated interest in replacing Amaju.

Others are Lagos State FA chairman and first vice president of the federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Chairman of Chairmen in the current dispensation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) FA chairman, Adam Mouktar Mohammed.

According to sources, Dikko, who holds a Master of Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, is the preferred choice of the incumbent while Alhaji Gusau, who’s seen as one of the strong backers of Amaju, has so far refused all entreaties to forgo his interest for the LMC chairman.