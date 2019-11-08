The League Management Company chairman, Shehu Dikko, has confirmed to www.brila.net that the League body reached a broadcast rights deal for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season.

Reports of a multi-million dollars broadcast deal with Next TV, a Republic of China business entity, first broke last Thursday, but the details were sketchy.

But, the LMC Boss, yesterday, revealed that a deal was, indeed, agreed and the 20 clubs of the NPFL have been briefed.

“The details of the contract will be discussed at a later time. We just briefed the clubs on the projects we have. We will announce, officially, on a later date, the full details of the deal.

“We have got very positive reviews from the clubs and they have agreed on the steps we’re taking, and are happy with what’s on ground.”

The 2019/20 NPFL season is already underway, with match week one games played last Sunday. Last season, the league was played as an abridged format and Enyimba FC emerged champions during the playoffs.