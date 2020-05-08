Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) stakeholders and fans have been urged to discountence a fake news that suggested that the suspended 2019/20 season would be concluded in China.

The purveyors of the news, which seem to have enjoyed viral circulation, claimed that Chairman of League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko, made the disclosure to a Lagos-based radio station.

But Dikko said he could not have said so after a recent online meeting of the LMC and chairmen of the 20 NPFL clubs which agreed on possible options to conclude the season.

“Why would I suggest that we will conclude the season in China with all the logistics nightmare and attendant cost this would entail,” Dikko began, while reacting to the story, declaring, “this is an absurd attempt at fake news.”

The LMC chairman said the decision reached at the meeting with club owners still stands and “we will continue to liaise with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Sports Ministry and relevant government agencies working on the COVID-19 pandemic for advise on when it is safe for football to return.”