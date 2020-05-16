For 44 years, His Royal Majesty Igwe John Ositadimma Umenyiora, served his people as the Ezedioramma 1 of Ogbunike community in Oyi Local Council of Anambra State. And the love was mutual as the people showed unconditional love to the charismatic monarch. So, when the news of Igwe Omenyiora’s demise filtered out late April, his people prayed that the news should never come to reality.

However, reality dawned on them last weekend, when the formal announcement of his death was performed in compliance with the constitution and tradition of the Ogbunike community. And from his subjects and friends of the community, it has been rain of tributes for the Royal Father who recently gave palliatives to all widows in the community to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown. Just as many have been visiting the Ogbunike Round Palace to commiserate with the community, the late monarch’s first son and boss of Dilly Motors, Okwudili Umenyiora has quietly been mourning his beloved dad.

The monarch’s socialite daughter-in-law, Fifi, also took to her social media to eulogise him: “IGWE!! My lovely father-in-law, you were a great man and Our hero!!! My husband’s hero…You touched so many lives during your tenure as king for 44 years. The best father-in-law I could have ever asked for, to me and many others. May your gentle soul Rest In Peace.” The late Igwe Umenyiora, aged 79, passed on at a hospital in Enugu after a brief illness.