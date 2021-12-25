From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Sen Hezekiah Ayuba Dimka (APC – Plateau Central) has joined Christians and other Nigerians in celebrating Christmas.

The senator urged Christians to emulate Christ’s love, peace and selfless sacrifice.

Sen Dimka, in a press statement on Saturday in Jos, said God has been merciful to mankind.

‘At a season such as the one we are celebrating, I have cause to join the body of Christ in rejoicing with all the birth of Jesus Christ while appreciating God for enabling us to enter the season of love, togetherness and of sharing,’ the statement said.

‘Talking about love, I have reason to believe that God has been merciful to us, despite all the circumstances that the country has gone through, He has given us cause to be grateful, even through uncountable blessings.

‘It is on this note that I call on you to have faith in the hope that our tomorrow will be kept alive. I can assure you that my Project HOPE ALIVE will be alive to its responsibility, which is intended to give Plateau State a mutually assured future; while building on the past for a greater commonwealth.’

Sen Dimka, who is an APC aspirant for governor, visited the state party secretariat to felicitate with the chairman and other officials.

He said the visit was his first visit since the Hon Rufus Bature executive committee of the APC took over the reins of power at the party secretariat, where he expressed his intention to run for Plateau State governor.

The senator said he was aware that power comes from God, however, the power to bring that can be facilitated only by people.

He used the visit to express gratitude for the opportunity to serve, as well as his loyalty to the party as demonstrated by appreciating what the party has done.

Sen Dimka noted that ‘no party should be given the space to take over the leadership of the state now or in the future.’

He beckoned on the party leaders to work out measures that would bring on board and create room for improvement.

He praised the efforts of Governor Simon Bako Lalong on his efforts to bring development to every part of the state and urged all hands to be on deck, particularly in the area of security by being conscious of development around their communities.

The state chairman of the party, Hon Rufus Bature, appreciated the senator’s visit as well as thanked him for the example he had set by earlier donating a vehicle to the party.

Speaking on what lies ahead, Hon Bature said his executive members were ready to change the narrative of party leadership in the state.

‘All the aspirants will be given a level playing ground. We will not only be fair, we shall be seen to be just to all.

‘Plateau is blessed with the best. We don’t need an angel to lead us. Pray for someone like you who has a good heart, people have benefited from your benevolence over the years. In leadership, there is a need for transparency not only by the leaders but even the led so that certain things are corrected,’ Bature said.

The APC chairman stated that ‘everything we do is about the people of the state and not individuals.

“Currently, there are claims that if they are not around, the party will go bananas. We have reason to ensure that we do all things humanly possible to achieve success. Whatever efforts are made, we are like fishers of men, who will go all out to bring them back.’