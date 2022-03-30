Chidimma Doris Onuoha known professionally as ‘Dimma’ is a Nigerian Gospel musician, songwriter, Motivational speaker, and Project Cost Engineer has no apology in giving her fans and other music lovers an undiluted joy.



By all definitions, she is intelligent, talented and humble to a fault.

Started singing at a very young age in her local church, she has grown beyond leaps and bounds. And still willing to learn and relearn for the benefit of her fans both home and abroad.



She composed and recorded ‘Diversity’ Anthem titeled “At a time like this” for her company in 2006.

Dimma emerged the 1st runner up at a talent show organised by her company in 2017; performing a South African song titled ‘Vulindlela’ to the admiration of all.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

As an international start that she has evolved into, the artist performed at the Hawaian end of the year thanksgiving in October, 2019 at San Francisco, USA.



Born October 3rd, 1982 in Imo State, she studied at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, where she got her first degree having been satisfied in learning and character.