Dinamo Zagreb winger, Iyayi Atiemwen, said he is waiting to get into the Nigeria national team squad.

The forward has given a good account of himself since teaming up with the Croatian top-flight club in January, scoring five goals in all competitions.

On Tuesday, the winger made a cameo appearance in their Champions League 2-0 loss to Premier League side, Manchester City.

Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr, recently handed maiden call-ups to Bordeaux winger, Josh Maja, Rangers midfielder, Joe Aribo, Club Brugge star, Emmanuel Dennis and Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye.

The right-winger is hoping for a similar opportunity to prove his worth for the three-time African champions.

“Everyone would love to wear the green and white jersey of Nigeria, so, when it’s time for me, I believe I will show myself,” Atiemwen told the BBC.

“For now, I can’t say much. We have a big population so whatever chance you are given, you must go and do all you can. For now, I am just waiting for the right time and right call.”

This season, Atiemwen has scored three goals and provided one assist in six league appearances.

Nigeria will take on South American giants, Brazil, in an international friendly on October 13, in Singapore.