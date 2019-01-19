Dinner with Stars, an enlightenment television show touted to shape the face of Nigerian creative industry, has been launched..

Hosted by Nancy Isime, the all white affair of glitz, glamour and splendour was memorable. Guests were treated to non-stop music by DJ Jimmy Jat. Each and every guest at the event achieved their common goal of meeting new people and making contacts that will make a difference in their respective fields.

Speaking during the launch of the show, the Creative/Executive Producer of ‘Dinner with Stars’, Tolu Okoro noted that the talk show is a noble one that will teach and educate viewers in every sphere of life.

“‘Dinner with Stars’ is an interview segment on television; it is about glamour, lifestyle and entrepreneurship,” he said.

He added that with the launch, Nigerians will experience real content driven episode on television across the country.

“We are launching ‘Dinner with Stars’ today, the first episode will be on several television stations across the country. “When it comes to content, I am always excited, that is why we have decided to put together a content driven show that will inspire, teach and educate the society,” he said.