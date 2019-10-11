Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The embattled senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, was on Friday unveiled as lead character in a new Nollywood movie, titled Equity Unbound, in Abuja, less than 10 hours after losing his seat at the Appeal Court.

The Kogi-born politician, will feature alongside the national chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu and other notable Nollywood actors like Bruno Iwuoha, Linc Edochie, Victor Decke, Paul Sambo among many others.

Speaking during the event, Senator Dino, announced that he was not a green horn in acting having won the best actor as a corps member, disclosing that he was fascinated by the quality of the firm.

Expressing happiness to be part of the series that will expose unjust act in the society, Melaye said: “I am happy to have participated in the series, especially as it will help correct social and societal problems in the country. I am not a green horn in acting because I emerged the best actor during my NYSC programme.

“I am ready to serve this country in any capacity and I feel that participating in the series is another way of contributing my quota to correcting societal ills in Nigeria. If I have such opportunity again I won’t hesitate to take it,” Melaye who did not reveal how much he was paid noted.

Addressing newsmen, the Country Director of the Television series sponsores by Pillars of Hope African Initiative (POHAI), Chinyere Onyemekara, said the main focus of the project was on ‘equal rights and sociai justices in Africa,’ using Nigeria as a case study.

“Equity unbound TV series is a soap opera that holistically ex-rays the quality of justice system in Nigeria and its attendant effect on both the masses, the elites and the government.

“It is a mind-blowing expository drama presentation of the human rights challenges of an ordinary Nigerian. A good example of the issues treated in this series is the recent report by BBC, on the pervasive threat of “sex-for-grades and sex-for-marks” in Nigerian institutions of learning.

“A 120mins-pilot episode of Equity Unbound TV series has been shot with so many celebrity actors and with state-of-the-art equipment cum professionals and highly- motivated crew.

“The idea of this, is to use drama as an effective tool of communication to correct the ills and promote an acceptable social justice system in Nigeria.

“Africa and Nigeria in particular are far behind in terms of perfect justice system and equitable society.

“We at POHAI have taken it upon ourselves to expose these short comings for the purpose of strategic attention and correction.

“We hereby call on members of the fourth estate of the realm, civil society groups, the international community, cooperate organizations, Nigerian governments at all levels and well meaning Nigerians to support in whatever way possible to bring this humanitarian project to fruition,” Onyemekara stated.

The firm director said that Senator Dino Melaye acted the role of Joshua in the series, which is an assemblage of professional actors and politicians.

“The drama is all about tackling social vices in the society. The drama, he said captures such issues like corruption, injustice, bad governance and so on,” he said.