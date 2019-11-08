Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye, is set to make Nollywood debut in Joy Idoko’s latest movie, Lemonade, which premieres on December 12 at Transcorp Hilton Hotels, Abuja.

From the stable of Joy Media Productions and directed by Filmcorp, Lemondae features Love Idoko, Linda Osifo, Ayoola Ayobami, Kunle Remi, Mofe Duncan, Real Warri Pikin, Chioma Adigo and Sean King among others.

Lemonade is an account of affection, ambition and determination to succeed, irrespective of the circumstances, with strong emphasis on courage, tenacity and diligence. It is the story of a single mum and aspiring writer who finds courage to leave a toxic relationship and to pursue her dreams on her own. Determined not to get entangled in another heartbreak, she fends off all advances and eventually finds true love in a most unexpected way.

Speaking on the challenges of bringing the script to life, Idoko said: “The script had to go through two different writers. I didn’t get what I was looking for, so I had to sit down to rewrite the script and I also sat with the director to edit it. It took almost two years to get it right. Putting the cast and crew together and trying to find who will be perfect for each role was tough. The most challenging one was choosing a director to interpret the script.

“The intention of producing the movie is to create awareness that will give people the courage to come out of their comfort zones and messy situations and live their dreams. A lot of people are stuck in toxic relationships that have held them down from living their dreams because of the absence of self-love or the fear of the unknown. Our dreams can come through but we must be pro-active. The process will not be easy, but in the end, it is always worth it.”