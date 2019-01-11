Dino Melaye safe, moved to DSS hospital – Police

Molly Kilete

The police force headquarters has denied reports making the rounds that some masked men whisked away Senator Dino Melaye from his hospital bed at a police clinic in Garki, Abuja.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who made this known recalled that the senator has been on admission for eight days at the police clinic.

He said Melaye was referred to another government hospital, a DSS medical facility in Abuja for further medical attention after he complained that he was not feeling well.

Jimoh in a statement, said: “It is incorrect as reported in some sections of the media that Senator Dino Melaye was moved by masked, armed policemen to an undisclosed location and that his whereabouts is unknown.”

According to the statement, “Senator Dino Melaye was taken for medical attention at the Police Clinic, Abuja, after he surrendered himself for arrest on January 4, 2019. The police medical team at the Police Hospital, Abuja, certified that Senator Dino Melaye is well and healthy to stand trial after treating him.

“However, due to the complaint from Senator Dino Melaye that he was not well, the police investigation team has taken him this afternoon to another government hospital, a DSS medical facility in Abuja for further medical attention.

“The police investigation team obtained a 14-day Remand Warrant from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on January 9, 2019, to keep Senator Dino Melaye in police custody for investigation into the case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against him till 23rd January, 2019.

“It is incorrect as reported in some sections of the media that Senator Dino Melaye was moved by masked, armed policemen to an undisclosed location and that his whereabouts is unknown.

“The police officer, Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, is yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and still under intensive medical care in the hospital.

“Senator Dino Melaye will be prosecuted along with other suspects on completion of investigation.”