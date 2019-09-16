David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Diocese of Nnewi, Anglican Communion, Anambra State, has named Venerable Ndubisi Obi as the new Bishop of the Diocese while Archbishop of the Niger Province, Prof.Godwin Okpala, who doubled as the Bishop of Diocese of Nnewi, retires. He will be concentrated on September 24, this year.

The Diocese, yesterday, organised a thanksgiving ceremony for out-going Archbishop Okpala at St Mary’s Cathedral, Uruagu, Nnewi.

He thanked the diocese for the support he received in the past 23 years he served at the diocese from the rank of a church teacher to Archbishop and urged the parishioners and all the clerics to give maximum support to the new Bishop.

The Bishop-elect who is an indigene of Nnewi said he was overwhelmed by the acceptance he had received and promised never to fail Nnewi people as well as members of the Diocese. “Our missionary work is not like the work of Igwe or the one done by the Obis. Ours is spiritual and work of the kingdom of God. It’s a job that demands humility, understanding and happiness. Our target is to spread the gospel and for everyone to understand the word of God.”

He said some people who did not understand what the office of the Bishop entailed would only be looking at the paraphernalia of the office without knowing that it is more spiritual than physical in nature.