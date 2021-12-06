From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Diocese on the Niger Sunday ended its 2021 Fresh Manna summit with the awards of full and partial scholarships to over twenty indigent students of the diocese.

The awards were announced at the All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Powered by the Calvary Education Foundation of the diocese, the present batch has brought the number of beneficiaries of the scheme to over 140 since its inauguration in 2014.

Recipients are said to be studying different courses at various universities, colleges of education and polytechnics across the country. Many of them were said to have long been graduated with excellent results.

While presenting the recipients with cheques, the Bishop on the Niger, the Rt Rev Dr Owen and his wife, Dr Elsie Nonyelum Nwokolo, advised the students to make judicious use of the opportunities by applying themselves to their studies.

They informed the students that their character and learning activities would be regularly monitored in order that they not only come out with excellent results but also to come out as examplary children of God.

The foundation also presented various gifts to deserving secondary school students and pupils who reportedly excelled in the diocesan Best Brain and Anglicanism Quiz contests.

The gifts which also extended to the children’s teachers and handlers included clothings and household items.

