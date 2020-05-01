Captain of the Senior Men’s National Team, Ike Diogu has revealed that he is closer to the end of his journey with the D’Tigers than ever before.

In a chat with NBBF Media, the 2017 Afrobasket Most Valuable Player while reminiscing on his journey which started in 2012 said it has been an unbelievable voyage.

Although with no definite time frame to call time on his career, the former Golden State Warriors player said he will re-evaluate his options after the 2021 Afrobasket finals in Rwanda. “I don’t have any time frame right now. Hopefully, I can play for another two years and see what happens. Let us see how the body is and how everything goes. I am closer to the end than the beginning but it has been an unbelievable ride. It has been an honour serving my country.”Reminiscing on his career, Diogu who was part of the D’Tigers team to the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games wished he played with the likes of Julius Nwosu and Tunji Awojobi who inspired him to play for Nigeria. “I wish I could start earlier and play with the likes of Julius Nwosu, Tunji Awojobi, Imeh Udoka because those were the people I looked up to.”