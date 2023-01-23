The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said death toll from Diphtheria disease across the country has hit 34.

The NCDC in its official website, yesterday, said the deaths were recorded between December 2022 and early January.

Lagos, Kano, Yobe and Osun states has reported cases of the disease. In Kano State, identified cases have risen from 25 to 100 in less than two weeks. Three persons in 13 local government areas of the state have also died.

The agency blamed the increase in the infection and resurgence on low vaccination coverage across the country.

“The fact that we are having a resurgence of diphtheria now suggests that there have been critical reductions in vaccination coverage among pockets of our population. This reduced level of population immunity has given rise to the cases that we are seeing. It is not a matter of diphtheria spreading from state to state, the bacteria that causes the disease is present everywhere in our environment. Any state where you find diphtheria now, you are likely to find that it will be associated with suboptimal vaccination coverage, either in general or in pockets of the population,” it said.

In Kano, the local government areas where the diseases are ravaging include Ungogo, Nassarawa, Bichi, Dala, Dawakin Kudu, Fagge, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Kumbotso, Rano, Dawakin Tofa and Gwarzo.

Of the 100 cases, the state health ministry said eight were confirmed while awaiting more results. Three among the eight have also been confirmed dead and 22 among other suspected cases. At least, 27 patients are on admission receiving treatment while 41 have been managed and discharged successfully.

Diphtheria is defined as an acute toxic infection caused by the corynebacterium species, transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated clothing and objects. Symptoms range from mild to severe fever, cough, sneezing, sore throat, neck swelling, and difficulty in breathing. Complications may include damage to the heart, kidney, and bleeding with death in up to 21 per cent of cases.

Diphtheria is a vaccine-preventable disease, and its antigens are among the pentatonic vaccine (PETA) taken three times (PENTA-3) before the age of one year. Experts have said that most of the patients are not being fully vaccinated, and those vaccinated are resisting being protected.

Meanwhile, Edo State has recorded 10 more cases of Lassa Fever, raising the total number of confirmed persons to 81, with eight deaths.

Briefing journalists in Benin City at the weekend, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, said the 10 new cases were confirmed in five local councils in the state, Etsako West, Esan North East, Esan West, Akoko Edo, Etsako Central.

Reassuring government’s commitment to containing the pandemic and ensuring the health and well-being of residents, Prof. Akoria urged residents to complement government’s efforts by complying with preventive protocols against the spread of the disease.

She said the 81 confirmed cases were spread across 11 local government areas including Etsako West, 33; Esan West, 19; Esan North East, 16, Esan Central, 2 and Esan South East with 2 confirmed cases. Others are Etsako East, 2; Owan East, 2; Akoko Edo, 2 Ovia North East, 1; Oredo, 1, and Etsako Central LGA with one confirmed case.

Decrying the rising number of fatalities from the virus, the Commissioner said the state now has a case fatality rate of 10 per cent, adding that the eight deaths were recorded in four local councils – Etsako West, four; Esan North East, two; Etsako East, one and Oredo with one death.