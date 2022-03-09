Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has said diplomacy remains a vital tool of governance and leadership in any society, nation or organisation.

Obi, who attended the inaugural lecture of the Anyaoku Institute for Diplomacy at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, congratulated the university authorities on establishing the institute which, he said, would go a long way in enabling people to learn the art of diplomacy.

He explained that diplomacy is not just vital for international relations but also for local governance and leadership, especially in a highly populated and diverse country like Nigeria, where the skills of negotiation and dialogue are needed to bring the different components of the nation together for peace and progress.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Nigeria’s cohesion and trust are at their lowest level today. In future, effective governance in the country will require specific skills to re-unite and rebuild trust among various parts of Nigeria. Consequently, skillful diplomacy, negotiation, and dialogue become the first assignments of the next incoming Leaders of our country,” Obi said.

Chairman of the occasion, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, said Nigeria must first look inwards and prioritise its local relationships by strengthening its political union and economic integration, before considering other international relations.