From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A former Nigerian diplomat, Uduma Obuba Kalu has been crowned as the 19th Ezieogo of Amaekpu in Ohafia LGA of Abia State.

Kalu succeeded Ezieogo Awa Nwankwo Mba, who peacefully handed over to him after being in power for some years.

Kalu, before being crowned the king of his community, had served in various Nigerian foreign missions.

The coronation which took place at Ohafia Girls Model Secondary school, Amaekpu, was performed by the Udumeze of Ohafia, Ezieogo (Prof) E.U.L. Imaga, represented by one of his cabinet members.

Speaking after his coronation, Kalu promised to deploy his rich experience in public service in transforming Amaekpu Ohafia and appreciated his people for believing in him.

He promised to rule his people with the mandate given to him by God and his subjects and called for their support at all times.

Representative of Commander of 14 Brigade Nigerian Army Ohafia, DPO of Nigerin Police Force Ohafia, body of clergy and traditional doctors attended the coronation ceremony while age grades, masquerades and different dance groups also came to pay homage to the new Ezieogo.

Before ascending the throne, Kalu worked in Nigerian foreign missions in Sweden, Equatorial Guinea, China, South Africa, Spain and Switzerland.

Chairman on the occasion, Nze Uche Uche Ohafia explained that Kalu was on May 4, proclaimed the 19th Ezieogo and Ekpudiogba V of Amaekpu Ikwuano Abuo Nwogo Amaekpu at the community hall.