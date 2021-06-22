From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (retd), yesterday, received letter of credence from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

At the ceremony which took place at the Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (retd), also received letter of credence.

While President Muhammadu Buhari posted Buratai to the Republic of Benin, Olonisakin was posted to the Republic of Cameroon.

In his remarks, Onyeama congratulated Buratai and Olonisakin and urged them to deploy their wealth of experience to promote Nigeria’s interest during their tour of duty in their countries of accreditation.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama, today 22 June 2021, presented Letters of Credence to the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Cameroon, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (Retired) and the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin, Lt.Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Retired).

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs during the brief ceremony congratulate the immediate past service chiefs on their appointment by Mr. President and call on them to deploy their wealth of experience to promote Nigeria’s interest during their tour of duty in countries of accreditation,” the Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Responding, Buratai and Olonisakin pledged to do their best to justify the confidence reposed on them by President Buhari.