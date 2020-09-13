(dpa/NAN)

Direct flights between Israel and Morocco could be launched soon, after Israel and two Arab states agreed to normalise relations, according to Israeli media reports.

Opening up the flight route could be the next step towards peace in the Middle East amid efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli television station N12 reported on Saturday night.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli foreign ministry, however, said they would “not confirm or comment on” the report.

Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani said last month that he was opposed to a normalisation agreement with Israel, citing the rights of the Palestinians.

Later, however, he told the Moroccan news site Le360 that he had spoken in his capacity as chairman of the moderate Islamist Party for Justice and Development (PJD) and not on behalf of the government.

After the beginning of the peace process with the Palestinians, Israel and Morocco began normalising their relations in 1994 and established liaison offices.

However, Morocco froze relations with Israel again 20 years ago after the outbreak of the Palestinian second Intifada, or uprising.

U.S. President Trump announced on Friday that Bahrain would establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Palestinians sharply criticised the move as “treason”.

The deal, brokered by the U.S., comes four weeks after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached a similar agreement with Israel.

The UAE and Bahrain have deviated from the previous strategy of Arab states to make the resolution of conflict with the Palestinians a condition for the normalisation of relations with Israel.