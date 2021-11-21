From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

ReviveAPC, a political group, has said that when President Muhammadu Buhari assents to the amended Electoral Bill 2021 recently transmitted to him by the National Assembly, he would not only write his name in gold but enliven democracy.

The group made this submission while commending members of the National Assembly for their courage and forthrightness in upholding the direct primaries option as a constitutional mandate of electing party leadership in the country.

This came on the heels of the confirmation by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, that the bill was transmitted to President Buhari on Friday.

In a statement by its chairman, Sen. Umar Dahiru Tambuwal, ReviveAPC said: “By Assenting to this singular bill, the president will not only be etching his name in gold but further enlivening his patent vision of a thriving democracy championed by the true wishes of the majority.

“The passage of the bill by the lawmakers is a major landmark towards oxygenating the essence of our democracy, where the representation of the people indeed reflects their true choices through their direct votes for party leadership.

“At #ReviveAPC, our stance has never wavered from the sanctity of the people’s true choices at all levels of party leadership. This, we believe, is the defining anchor of democracy and the bedrock of true APC party politics. It is our firm conviction that whatever is fundamental to our democracy, takes its inherent shape from the characters of our political parties. This act, we believe, is a true representation of the cardinal vision of the All Progressives Congress, where the interests and preferences of the majority are not hijacked by the ambitions and manipulations of a few.”

