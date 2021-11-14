From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Former Senate president, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said the debate on the propriety or otherwise generated by the passage of direct primary for political parties by the National Assembly must not be allowed to scuttle the electoral bill.

Saraki spoke with journalists in Ilorin at the sideline of the ninth memorial prayer for his late father, Dr. Olusola Saraki at the family’s Ilofa road residence, GRA, Ilorin, yesterday.

According to him, the important thing is for President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the electoral bill for Nigerians to benefit from its other parts.

“Direct Primaries is best for political parties if properly done. But I am sure Nigerians are not prepared for it because their is still a lot of work to be done. But now the the National Assembly has passed it, we should make the best out of the situation rather than allowing the controversy on one item to throw away the other good parts of the bill. What is important is for the president to assent to it and enable Nigerians benefit from the other parts.”

On the performance of the PDP at the recent election in Anambra where the party came second, Saraki noted the the exercise was a success for Nigeria and democracy.

“The Anambra election was a success story because many of us were sceptical that it would not hold. But it not only held, it was peaceful and credible and we commend INEC for bringing in technology which we have advocated to improve our electoral process.

“Yes, there’s still some works that needed to done, no doubt, but we can improve on that for the next election to be better. People can now say we are having elections that is closer to best practices. That election was a good day for democracy and Nigeria and we thank the security agencies also.”

Saraki said the PDP has demonstrated capacity and leadership qualities to deliver the country with the way its leaders reconciled themselves to hold the National Convention.

He further noted that what is important now is Nigeria and not personal ambition of anybody.

“The party that cannot manage itself cannot rule the country.”

The immediate past Senate president described his late father as a selfless leader, a virtue Nigerian should adopt today in the light of the country’s sorry situation.

