From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Mr Mike Usibe, has stated that the adoption of direct primaries would ensure the emergence of popular candidates during elections.

Usibe, a former Commissioner of New Cities Development in the Ben Ayade administration, said that the PDP is not afraid of direct primaries, saying it would help to deepen internal democracy.

Fielding questions from reporters at Ogoja in Northern Cross River State on the planned adoption of direct primaries by the National Assembly, the former local government chairman of Yala said the time has come for Nigerians to brace up for more innovative electoral reforms that would change the political system and make it more credible.

Usibe, who is also aspiring for the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency seat in the pending bye-election, said: ‘There is no fear over direct primaries for future elections; let the people choose who they desire. And if direct primaries are adopted, it will ensure that the candidates that are very popular will win the elections.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

‘If the people say this is who we want, then that’s the will of God and we will stand by it because everybody wants improvement in the electoral system so as to safeguard our democracy,’ he stated.

Speaking on his agenda for his constituency ahead of the party primaries election, he said: ‘My vision is to build bridges, cement the differences in our various ethnic groups and ensure we are formidable together.

‘I also wish to affect humanity, touch the less privileged and also improve the livelihood of people,’ he said.

He expressed confidence in the success of the party in the upcoming elections, maintaining that the PDP has kept faith touch with the people of Cross River, especially in the northern senatorial district, which is predominantly PDP.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .