Former Ogun State governor and one of the top leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olusegun Osoba has thrown his weight behind the use of direct primary as a means of selecting candidates of all political parties as contained in the newly passed Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

Addressing a delegation of senators across political party lines and geopolitical zones of Nigeria, who visited him in London to wish him speedy recovery from a recent knee surgery, Chief Osoba, now hale and hearty, and walking up and down the staircase of his two-storey apartment, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the newly passed Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, stressing that the president is a product of direct primary.

The delegation comprised Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), Senator Kashim Shettima (APC, Borno Central), Senator Isah Jubril (APC, Kogi East), Senator Micheal Nnachi (PDP, Ebonyi South), Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central), Senator Gershon Bassey (PDP, Cross River South), Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central), Senator Sadiq Sulaiman Umar (APC, Kwara North), Senator Tokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East), Senator Bashiru Ajibola (APC, Osun Central) and Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau (APC, Zamfara Central).

In his remarks, Osoba said: “I have a feeling he will sign it. The president himself is a product of direct primary. He submitted himself to direct primary in 2019 throughout the country and heaven did not fall. After he subjected himself to direct primary throughout Nigeria in all the wards, he also subjected himself to a national convention to ratify his election at the primary. Quote me, I had cause to tell him my views at our national caucus meeting during Edo State election issue. I said ‘Mr. President, if you can subject yourself to direct primary and national convention, I do not see why anybody should be afraid of direct primary.’ I said this to him and we must be honest when we are talking to our leaders. That is why I believe that the President having been a product of direct primary will sign the law for direct primary.”

The former governor stated that the 9th National Assembly had done very well for the country in supporting what it believes is right for the executive, advising the executive to pay back the National Assembly, which overwhelmingly passed the new electoral law to include direct primary.

