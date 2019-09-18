Okwe Obi, Abuja

Since August 23, when President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated his cabinet, Ministers of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, George Akume and Sadiya Umar-Farouq, respectively, are yet to resume.

Their delay in resumption is due to lack of office space and a conducive working environment.

Our correspondent authoritatively gathered that a senior director in the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, whose office was earmarked for the minister refused to leave until he was forcefully bundled out to have the place repaired.

“We pleaded with him several times to relocate so that the office could be refurbished and be made befitting for a minister, but he refused. So the management had no choice than to forcefully bundle him out,” a source said.

Currently, they both work from their respective homes.

However, when our correspondent visited the complex, a section of the National Sports Commission (NSC), located on the first floor of the National Secretariat was currently undergoing renovation for Akume.

The workers said they started work on Saturday, last week, but not sure when the place would be ready. They assured that the minister’s office and conference room would be ready before next week.

Meanwhile, those of his aides would take a little longer because they needed to concentrate and make it look good.

A director who would not want to be mentioned, hinted that Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Ministry would lobby for more agencies, especially from the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) because one of its agencies; National Commission for Refugees, is now under the supervision of Umar-Farouq.

Currently, it has three agencies: Nigeria National Merit Awards, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, and National Lottery Trust Fund.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, is to get an office around Jabi/Utako axis. It is an offshoot of the National Commission for Refugees and Migration and Internal, Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), will be under the supervision of Umar-Farouq.