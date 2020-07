Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The government has directed that all flags in the state be fly at half mast for seven days in honour of the deceased commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the commissioner died serving the state.

Adegbenro, a two-time health commissioner equally doubled as chairman of Inter-ministerial Committee Against COVID-19 until his death.