Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has approved the appointment of Mr Dan Alabrah as the acting Chief Press Secretary.

Alabrah whose appointment was the first to be announced by the Head of Press Unit Government House, Mr Ebi Avi, was a former Special Adviser, Public Affairs in the administration of former governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

Alabrah before joining the Bayelsa State government was the former head of media, Presidential Amnesty Office after resigning his position as Deputy- Editor, Sunday Sun.

Alabrah in a statement said Diri has approved with immediate effect the appointment of Rt. Hon Friday Konbowei Benson as the Secretary to the State Government. Benson from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area was the longest serving Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly before he contested the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship primaries with Diri.

According to Alabrah also appointed was another governorship aspirant, Chief Sunday Benson Agadaga who was appointed as Chief of Staff Government House. Agadaga a retired Permanent secretary from Ogbia Local Government Area was one –time Commissioner for Information and the immediate past national president of Ogbia Brotherhood.

The deputy- chief of Staff is Hon Peter Pereotubo Akpe former majority leader in the 5th House of Assembly and a former commissioner in the administration of former governor Dickson.