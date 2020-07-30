Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said his administration would collaborate with security agencies in the state in order to actualise its development agenda.

Diri stated this when the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mike Okoli, visited Government House, Yenagoa.

He urged the state police command to devise networking strategies not only with sister security agencies, but with their counterparts in neighbouring states of Rivers and Delta to stem crime in the area.

A release by the Diri’s spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as describing the police force as central to his administration’s policy of promoting peace and stability, which he noted were pre-conditions for development.

“We want you to partner not only with your sister security agencies that are in the state, because this state is bounded by rivers and rivulets. You also have to network with your colleagues in our neighbouring states for you to effectively fight crime.”

Commenting on community policing that was recently launched in the state, Diri said his government was awaiting further instructions from the Inspector General of Police to get members of the public actively involved in ensuring that Bayelsa was crime free.

“The police is central in our policies. We have tagged our government as a government of prosperity. We are trying to create an enabling environment for our people who try to earn a living for themselves and we believe that whatever they lay their hands on, they will become prosperous. Therefore, your coming will only complement what we have set out to do. No society can be prosperous if it is not free from crime.”

He also urged youths of the state to shun drug abuse and other social vices.