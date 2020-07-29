Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said his administration would effectively collaborate with security agencies in the state in order to actualise its development agenda.

Senator Diri stated this when the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mike Okoli, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

He urged the state police command to devise networking strategies not only with sister security agencies but also with their counterparts in neighbouring states of Rivers and Delta to stem the tide of crime.

A press statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as describing the police force as central to his administration’s policy of promoting peace and stability, which he noted were pre-conditions for development.

His words: “We want you to partner not only with your sister security agencies that are in the state because this state is bounded by rivers and rivulets. You also have to network with your colleagues in our neighbouring states for you to effectively fight crime.”

Commenting on community policing that was recently launched in the state, he said his government was awaiting further instructions from the Inspector General of Police to get members of the public actively involved in ensuring that Bayelsa is crime free.

“The police are central in our policies. We have tagged our government as a government of prosperity.

“We are trying to create an enabling environment for our people who try to earn a living for themselves and we believe that whatever they lay their hands on, they will become prosperous.

“Therefore, your coming will only complement what we have set out to do. No society can be prosperous if it is not free from crime.”

Senator Diri also urged the youths to shun drug abuse and other social vices and instead engage in meaningful ventures to contribute their quota to the development of society.

Earlier, the new Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, said the command was developing new techniques to check crime.

He said they had already created a Police-Press communication platform as part of efforts at tackling crime, including extortion by its men from members of the public.

Mr. Okoli assured that they would exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their duties, stating that men if the command have been given marching orders to patrol the nook and cranny of the state to maintain law and order.

He disclosed that they were currently collaborating with other security agencies on a show of force operation in the state.