Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri has offered scholarship to seven-year-old Eluan Turnah and 16-year-old Stella Ezekiel as part of effort at encouraging budding talents in the state.

He announced the awards in recognition of the girls’ sterling performance during the “2020 Carol of Nine Lessons” at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, Wednesday night.

A statement yesterday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, in Yenagoa, said Stella, a student of St. Jude’s Model Girls College, Amarata, stunned the audience when she gave a chronological order of Biblical events before the birth of Jesus Christ (BC) and after his death (AD) as well as the order of past governors and acting governors of the state since inception in 1996.

Eluan, daughter of Alabh George Turnah, the governor’s Executive Assistant on Public Affairs and Orientation, also gave a sterling solo performance of a song to elicit the scholarship.

The governor said the scholarship would cover their secondary and university education and possibly up to doctorate degree.