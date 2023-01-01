Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has rewarded seven children with scholarship for their selfless service to the military task force in the Niger Delta during the severe 2022 flooding in the state.

The children are resident in Igbogene, the community where the Joint Task Force (JTF) base is located.

Speaking during the end-of-year event of the JTF code-named ‘Operation Delta Safe’ in Yenagoa, the governor hailed the efforts of the children during such a difficult moment when the state was apparently at war with nature and needed every help available.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the Bayelsa helmsman as commending the children for displaying the true Bayelsa spirit of being their brother’s keeper and called on others to emulate them.

He said it was heart-warming that the lads were part of the success story of the management of the flood, saying the scholarship was a reward for hard work.

Governor Diri lauded the task force for its role in the prevailing peace and security in the state and commended the security agencies for their synergy and cooperation.

He also noted with delight that the synergy between the state government and the security agencies had contributed greatly to making Bayelsa one of the most peaceful and secured states in the country.

He pledged the continuous support of the state government to the JTF and other federal agencies, and urged them to continue to work hard for the unity and development of Nigeria.

Beneficiaries of the governor’s scholarship are Adamson Augustin, Desmond Steven, Favour James, Godwin Gideon, Glory Felix, Anita Felix and Alade Prince.