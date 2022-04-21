From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has condemned last Wednesday’s disruption of proceedings at a Yenagoa High Court when a matter involving factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was before Justice Nayai Aganaba.

He said the treatment meted out to the respected Judge by the opposition party members was “most unfortunate.”

He cautioned politicians against desecrating the hallowed temple of justice and the judiciary, stressing that the courts remain the last hope of the common man.

Diri who stated this during a book launch and reception in honour of the retiring Judge described as forthright, fearless, impartial and incorruptible.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as thanking God for sparing his life throughout his meritorious service as a Judg

“I like to use this occasion to call on politicians to respect judges and the judiciary. Why do we have to put Bayelsa State negatively in the media by storming a court?

“I always advise that we eschew politics of bitterness. We must at all times stand with other organs of government, the judiciary in particular, and ensure that it continues to be the last hope of the common man.

Diri also re-echoed the same views at the 72nd session of the Bayelsa State Executive Council Chambers in Government House, Yenagoa.