From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri has cautioned the Pan-Nigered Delta Forum (PANDEF) against partisanship but to stay focused on the collective interest of the Niger Delta region.

Diri, according to his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, stated this when he met with PANDEF executive council led by its Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok-Essien at the Government House Yenagoa.

The governor was quoted to have saluted the efforts of leaders and other stakeholders of PANDEF especially, elder statesman Pa Edwin Clark for showing leadership over the years on issues affecting the Niger Delta region.

Diri remarked that PANDEF has made a commendable effort towards the growth and development of the region.

“PANDEF is an apolitical body. I advise that it remains so in order for its integrity to be intact. PANDEF is a voice in the Niger Delta and in Nigeria and is contributing to the growth and development of our region.

“We appreciate the leaders because of the role they play in stabilising the Niger Delta and the Nigerian state

“We also appreciate our elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark, who has given leadership to PANDEF. Our leaders have been at the forefront of our struggles and agitations, raising the issues from time to time. So far, we have not achieved our desired goals but we must continue to agitate for what rightly belongs to us,” he said.

Diri who assured PANDEF of continued support directed the Ministry of Lands and Housing to provide a befitting accommodation for the group’s headquarters in Bayelsa State.

“The Niger Delta should have a voice working for us at the national level. The forum needs to have synergy with governors. We used to have BRACED commission ( Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa- Ibom, Cross River, Edo, Delta)