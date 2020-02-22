Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not interfering in the judicial process that sacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor-elect, David Lyon, a few hours to being inaugurated into government in Bayelsa State.

Diri, who stated this in his maiden broadcast to Bayelsans, said the President deserved commendation for not yielding to political pressure to interfere with the legal process.

He saluted the justices of the Supreme Court for the display of courage in their quest to uphold democratic principles and gave kudos to his legal team for putting up a sterling performance.

According to the new Governor, his administration is poised to offer a renewed hope to the people of the state towards improving their welfare and wellbeing.

He contended that victory in a political contest should not be seen as an end in itself but as a means to foster peace, stability and development.

A statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the Governor as stressing the need to make life more meaningful by creating an enabling environment that would engender economic activities and provide employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the state.

The Governor noted that his administration acknowledges the outstanding issues arising from the implementation of his predecessor’s policies, which he was a part of, but expressed his determination to accommodate fresh perspectives for the good of Bayelsa.

“We recognize that there are outstanding issues from the implementation of the Restoration agenda, of which I am a principal proponent and participant.

“As in every family, there will always be reasons to disagree. There may be those who feel that some things could have been done better or differently. As humans, we remain fallible.

“Let us put past grievances behind us. Let us appreciate that governance is a continuum and as the dynamics change, we will accommodate fresh perspectives. The important thing is to continue to find a reason to agree and work together for the good of Bayelsa,” the statement read.

According to Governor Diri, the time had come for all Bayelsans to join hands with his administration to frontally address the myriad of challenges the people face, including poverty and ignorance.

He said such setbacks do not discriminate on the basis of gender, political party, religion and age as no one can be immune from the adverse implications of their impact.

“This is not the time to cloak ourselves in party colours. The work at hand is far too urgent and important for us to be so distracted.

“Our common challenges including poverty and ignorance, do not discriminate on the basis of gender, party, religion and age. No one can be immune from the adverse implication of their impact. Therefore, our response must be calculated, coherent and united,” he stated.