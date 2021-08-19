Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has commended the Federal Government for providing another fire truck for the Federal Fire Service in the state.

Diri gave the commendation while inaugurating the fire truck at the Government House, Yenagoa, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government had earlier this year given a fire truck to the Federal Fire Service in the state.

He said the truck would aid the operations of the service in Bayelsa, as well as complement the efforts of the government in combating fire incidents in the state capital and the adjoining communities.

The governor thanked the Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Mr Liman Ibrahim.

He also praised the Deputy Controller-General, Mr Samson Karebo, an indigene of Bayelsa for facilitating the process and joining hands with the government to tackle some of its challenges.

“Let me appreciate the Controller-General and also our son, who is the Deputy Controller-General.

“He has been relating with this state and knowing the challenges of our fire service has been there also as an ambassador of Bayelsa,” he said.

Earlier, Controller -General of the Federal Fire Service, represented by Karebo, expressed the willingness of the Federal Government to assist states’ fire service, noting, however, that the project was capital intensive.

He said: “We all know that fire and safety duty is not one man’s job. It is money gulping.

“If we as Federal Fire Service leaves this to the states, it would run their budgets dry.

“However, we have teamed up with all the governors and the various directors of State Fire Service to assist in the way we can,” he said. (NAN)