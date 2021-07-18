Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described the death of Peremokubo Agara, an engineer, as a huge loss not only to his family but also to the state and Nigeria.

While condoling with the Agara family at the palace of the Ibedaowei of Kolokuma Kingdom in Kaiama, Governor Diri said the late Agara was a man of love and peace who had contributed immensely to the development of his Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area and the state.

The governor in a statement by his Chief press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, recalled how Agara represented the state government in resolution of disputes with oil companies, particularly Shell Petroleum Development Company.

He stated that his administration had concluded plans to engage his services in his area of expertise before his untimely death.

Conveying the grief of the state government, Diri said the deceased was killed at a time his services were needed most even as he urged his family to take solace in the fact that he left a worthy legacy.

His words: “We are here to condole and mourn with our King of Kolokuma clan, who lost his beloved younger brother that contributed and added value not only to his family but to his local government, Bayelsa State and Nigeria at large.

“As I went through the handover notes upon assumption of office, part of what I read was about our late brother that represented the state in oil-related issues. One of them was the issue between Bayelsa State and Shell.”

