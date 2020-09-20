Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has congratulated his Edo State counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

Governor Diri said Obaseki’s resounding victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was a triumph for democracy and, indeed, the people of Edo State.

The governor in a statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, observed that people’s power, as expressed in the Edo election, remained the most potent force in any democracy.

He therefore commended the electoral umpire for upholding the will of the Edo people despite reported pressure to unduly influence the outcome of the poll.

The governor noted that Obaseki’s re-election would give greater impetus to development of the state as he is the most popular choice of the people.

“This victory belongs to Edo people, who have proved they can make their votes count. People power in any democracy is the most potent force.

“I therefore congratulate my brother and colleague, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his resounding victory as declared by INEC. His re-election has shown and proven that he is, indeed, a man of the people. So, I urge him to be magnanimous in victory.

“I also commend the electoral umpire, INEC, for upholding democracy and for allowing the will of the Edo people to prevail. Democracy in Nigeria will be strengthened when democratic institutions play their stipulated roles without undue interference.”

The Bayelsa governor equally congratulated his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for securing yet another heart-warming victory in Edo, saying he is particularly delighted that all the states in the South-South region now belong to the PDP family.